TNI Evening News Headlines – August 10, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 10, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Actresses Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to share the silver screen for the first time in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 223 more COVID positive cases & 204 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 171 local contact cases and 52 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1319 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 972710.

➡️ Red alert issued for Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Delhi receives bomb threat mail.

➡️ Bogies of a goods train on its way to Dhamra in Bhadrak district to get coal, derailed on Tuesday afternoon.

➡️ Odisha police arrests one person from Tamil Nadu for defrauding bank of Rs 5.62 crore.

➡️ +2 course seats in Odisha increased by 54,900.

➡️ Odisha Government will appoint 11,450 more teachers in 3 phases, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

➡️ Number of foreigners visiting Odisha dropped by 99.35% in 2020-21.

India News

➡️ India ranks 122nd in 2020 Global Youth Development Index, which measures the status of young people in 181 countries around the World.

➡️ Indian Air Force builds one of world’s highest mobile air traffic control towers in Ladakh.

➡️ Adil, a journalist arrested with two grenades in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. He was earlier arrested in 2019.

➡️ Kerala reports more than 50% of India’s total Covid cases in past 7 days. 10 districts in Kerala have over 10% positivity rate.

➡️ Country’s recovery rate stands at 97.45%; Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

➡️ 44 districts of 11 States have more than 10% COVID-19 positivity rate: Health Ministry

➡️ Ruckus in Parliament:; Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa throws files at Rajya Sabha Chair.

➡️ Maharashtra Government allows reopening of schools for classes 5th to 8th in rural areas and classes 8th to 12th in urban areas from August 17.

➡️ Actresses Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to share the silver screen for the first time in Farhan Akhtar’s next movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

➡️ The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) temporarily suspends Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline, notice issued to Sonam Malik for misconduct.

➡️ Athletics Federation of India (AFI) decides to celebrate August 7 as Javelin Throw Day in India to honour the historic Gold at Tokyo Olympics.

World News

➡️ Taliban seizes seventh Afghan provincial capital in five days.

➡️ Pakistan Government has completed the restoration work of the temple and handed over to the Hindu community.

➡️ China’s coronavirus cases hit a 7-month high on Tuesday, worst outbreak since Virus emerged in Wuhan.

➡️ United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain and USA started to open their borders for travellers from India.

➡️ Canada borders reopen for fully vaccinated US citizens.

