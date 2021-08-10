TNI Evening News Headlines – August 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 223 more COVID positive cases & 204 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 171 local contact cases and 52 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1319 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 972710.

➡️ Red alert issued for Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, Delhi receives bomb threat mail.

➡️ Bogies of a goods train on its way to Dhamra in Bhadrak district to get coal, derailed on Tuesday afternoon.

➡️ Odisha police arrests one person from Tamil Nadu for defrauding bank of Rs 5.62 crore.

➡️ +2 course seats in Odisha increased by 54,900.

➡️ Odisha Government will appoint 11,450 more teachers in 3 phases, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

➡️ Number of foreigners visiting Odisha dropped by 99.35% in 2020-21.

India News

➡️ India ranks 122nd in 2020 Global Youth Development Index, which measures the status of young people in 181 countries around the World.

➡️ Indian Air Force builds one of world’s highest mobile air traffic control towers in Ladakh.

➡️ Adil, a journalist arrested with two grenades in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. He was earlier arrested in 2019.

➡️ Kerala reports more than 50% of India’s total Covid cases in past 7 days. 10 districts in Kerala have over 10% positivity rate.

➡️ Country’s recovery rate stands at 97.45%; Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

➡️ 44 districts of 11 States have more than 10% COVID-19 positivity rate: Health Ministry

➡️ Ruckus in Parliament:; Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa throws files at Rajya Sabha Chair.

➡️ Maharashtra Government allows reopening of schools for classes 5th to 8th in rural areas and classes 8th to 12th in urban areas from August 17.

➡️ Actresses Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to share the silver screen for the first time in Farhan Akhtar’s next movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

➡️ The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) temporarily suspends Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline, notice issued to Sonam Malik for misconduct.

➡️ Athletics Federation of India (AFI) decides to celebrate August 7 as Javelin Throw Day in India to honour the historic Gold at Tokyo Olympics.

World News

➡️ Taliban seizes seventh Afghan provincial capital in five days.

➡️ Pakistan Government has completed the restoration work of the temple and handed over to the Hindu community.

➡️ China’s coronavirus cases hit a 7-month high on Tuesday, worst outbreak since Virus emerged in Wuhan.

➡️ United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain and USA started to open their borders for travellers from India.

➡️ Canada borders reopen for fully vaccinated US citizens.