TNI Evening News Headlines – August 07, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
5T Secretary V. K. Pandian continues Balangir tour on second day to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and attended redressal of public grievances.
➡️Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Dr. S Muralidhar retired today.
➡️Country-made rocket launcher among several IED-making materials, seized from a Maoist camp in a forest in Malkangiri.
➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar needs repair, work will begin after green signal from Orissa High Court: ASI.
➡️Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt deposes before Mahila Police Station, refutes sexual harassment allegations.
➡️Odisha BSE announces results of matric supplementary exams.
➡️Lok Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023.
➡️The Punjab and Haryana High Court halts demolition drive in Haryana’s Nuh.
➡️Supreme Court sets up panel of 3 former women High Court judges to look into relief and rehabilitation.
➡️Population of tigers in India increased from 1,411 in 2006 to 3,682 in 2022: Government in Lok Sabha.
➡️166 passengers placed on ‘No Fly List’ from 2021 till date.
➡️Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act.
➡️Over 13,000 vacancies filled in Central Higher Educational Institutions within 10 months: Education Ministry.
➡️ED probe uncovers alleged flow of Chinese funds to Indian journalists.
➡️Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed as Pakistan’s Chief selector ahead of World Cup 2023.
➡️Cambodian king appoints Hun Manet as new Prime Minister.
