TNI Evening News Headlines – August 07, 2023

➡️Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Dr. S Muralidhar retired today.
➡️5T Secretary V. K. Pandian continues Balangir tour on second day to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and attended redressal of public grievances.
➡️Country-made rocket launcher among several IED-making materials, seized from a Maoist camp in a forest in Malkangiri.
➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar needs repair, work will begin after green signal from Orissa High Court: ASI.
➡️Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt deposes before Mahila Police Station, refutes sexual harassment allegations.
➡️Odisha BSE announces results of matric supplementary exams.
➡️Lok Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023.
➡️The Punjab and Haryana High Court halts demolition drive in Haryana’s Nuh.
➡️Supreme Court sets up panel of 3 former women High Court judges to look into relief and rehabilitation.
➡️Population of tigers in India increased from 1,411 in 2006 to 3,682 in 2022: Government in Lok Sabha.
➡️166 passengers placed on ‘No Fly List’ from 2021 till date.
➡️Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act.
➡️Over 13,000 vacancies filled in Central Higher Educational Institutions within 10 months: Education Ministry.
➡️ED probe uncovers alleged flow of Chinese funds to Indian journalists.
➡️Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed as Pakistan’s Chief selector ahead of World Cup 2023.
➡️Cambodian king appoints Hun Manet as new Prime Minister.
