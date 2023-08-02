TNI Evening News Headlines – August 02, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️ Deep depression is likely to weaken gradually into a depression during the next 12 hours; IMD issues Red Warning in the districts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Boudh.
➡️Rainfall likely to decrease in Odisha from tomorrow.
➡️Odisha Govt delegation which was on an official visit to Silicon Valley had a detailed discussion with Mr. Shiva Ramani, CEO, iOPEX. Ramani announced his plans to set up a 500 capacity Offshore Development Centre in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered for inclusion of an additional 50 categories of unorganized workers into Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board Welfare Scheme.
➡️Bansadhara, Baitarani and Jalaka rivers in Odisha pose flood threat as water level crosses danger mark.
➡️Archana Nag gets bail in one more case, but to stay in jail for now.
➡️Haryana BJP Govt will attach the properties of rioters to recover loss incurred due to riots. Haryana CM himself also asks riot victims to apply for relief.
➡️UGC releases list of 20 fake Universities; maximum 8 fake universities are in Delhi.
➡️Haryana violence: Six people killed, 116 arrested, 90 detained since Monday’s clashes.
➡️Parliament passes The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023.
➡️4001 MLAs in India own assets worth Rs 54000 crore, which is more than the budget of 3 NE states: ADR report.
➡️Kuki community holds protest over Manipur issue in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
➡️4-time National Award winner art director and Indian production designer Nitin Desai dies by suicide.
➡️WhatsApp bans over 66 lakh bad accounts in India in June.
➡️Cricket World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan match to be played on October 14.
