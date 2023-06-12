TNI Afternoon News Headlines – June 12, 2023

➡️ Bhubaneswar sizzles at 41.6 degrees Celsius by 11:30 AM today. Sambalpur records 45.3 degrees C by 2:30 PM today. ➡️ Power Outage: Chhatra Congress members protest in front of official residence of Odisha Energy Minister Pratap Keshari Deb over the frequent power outage across the state. ➡️ Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi to take up Power Outage issue. ➡️ Power Outage reported during a memorial meet at Bahanaga. Energy Minister Pratap Deb was present.

➡️ A team of Special Task Force (STF) has seized more than 161 kg of Ganja and other incriminating materials in Angul district.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved Rs. 183.81 Cr in the second phase in favour of 42 Urban Local Bodies covering 10 Districts of Southern RDC Division under the MUKTA Scheme for the financial Year 2023-24.

➡️ Heat wave in Bihar: Patna admin asks all academic institutions to shut till June 18.

➡️ India is all set to get its first pod taxis between Noida International Airport in Jewar and the Film City.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as cyclone Biparjoy has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

➡️ One of the greatest players to grace tennis courts, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic added to his legendary status by winning a historic 23rd Major.

➡️ ‘Gadar 2’ teaser shows the return of the legend of Tara Singh.

➡️ Due to the extreme heat the guards fainted in UK during rehearsal of a parade in London in the presence of Prince William.