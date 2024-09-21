TNI Afternoon News Brief – September 21, 2024

📌Law and Order in Odisha: BJP hits back at BJD and Congress; says the State witnessed the worst crime and less conviction and action during their rule.

📌7 Youths detained in connection with the misbehaviour and assault on Army Major’s fiancée, have been arrested by Chandaka Police, on the complaint of Bharatpur PS IIC. All the accused are said to be students.

📌The accused students allege that the Army Major’s fiancée abused them, used slang and showed ‘middle finger’.

📌Odisha Police Association demands revocation of suspension of all 5 Cops, pending inquiry; calls the incident with the Army officer and his fiancée, ‘unfortunate’.

📌Crime Branch expedites the probe into the allegations of Army Officer and his fiancée, against the Bharatpur Police Station Cops. Scene of the scuffle between youths and the woman, has been recreated.

📌BJD Women Wing holds massive protests outside Raj Bhavan, seeking stern action in Governor’s son assault case and Bharatpur Police Station incident.

📌 There is no law and order in Odisha. Women are not safe even inside police stations in Bhubaneswar while Govt Servants are getting beaten up in Raj Bhavan: BJD President Naveen Patnaik.

📌Bharatpur ‘Custodial Abuse’ Case: Congress Workers hurl tomatoes, eggs at Police while trying to gherao CM Mohan Majhi’s residence in Bhubaneswar.

📌Atishi Marlena sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi along with 5 Ministers.

📌Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh has been appointed as the next Chief of the Air Staff.

📌India declare second innings at 287/4 (Shubhman Gill 119*, Rishabh Pant 109) in Chennai Test; set a victory target of 515 for Bangladesh.