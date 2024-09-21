TNI Evening News Headlines – September 21, 2024

➡️Bharatpur Police Station case sparks national outrage. All 7 accused involved in the scuffle with Army Officer’s fiancée in Chandaka area, granted bail. Odisha Police Association demands to revoke suspension order on 5 cops.
➡️Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo has been elected as the president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).
➡️Members of Biju Mahila Janata Dal staged a protest near Raj Bhavan against the assault of an army officer and his fiancee at Bharatpur police station in the Odisha capital.
➡️Two farmers from Odisha conferred with the Best Achievers’ Award during the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Central Silk Board at Mysore.
➡️Atishi takes oath as Delhi CM; youngest to hold the post. Atishi also becomes 3rd woman after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit to become Chief Minister of Delhi, 17th in India’s history.
➡️PM Modi lands in Philadelphia; will begin his three-day US visit, to take part in the Quad Leaders’ Summit and an event at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
➡️Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as the next Chief of Air Staff.
➡️India will become the third largest economy soon and has the potential to reach the $10 trillion economy mark by 2032: Reports.
➡️INDIA v BANGLADESH: Bangladesh end day 3 on 158/4 in pursuit of 515 in the opening Test against India in Chennai.
➡️Voting ends in Sri Lanka’s presidential election.
➡️22 people killed after Israel targeted a school in the south of Gaza City.
➡️Death toll from Friday’s airstrike on a Beirut suburb rises to 31.
