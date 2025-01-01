Tigress Zeenat returns to Similipal; released to Soft Enclosure

TNI Bureau: After a dramatic journey spanning states, tigress Zeenat has finally returned to her home in Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve. The wild feline, tranquilized and captured in West Bengal, was released into a soft enclosure in the reserve’s southern division early Wednesday morning. Her return follows her brief stay at Alipore Zoo in West Bengal, where she was cared for before being transported to Similipal.

A video shared by the Odisha Forest Department captured Zeenat’s release, showcasing her vibrant energy as she sprinted into the enclosure, quenched her thirst at a water source, and indulged in a refreshing swim. The visuals underline her robust health and composed demeanor, as confirmed by Prakash Chand Gogineni, the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) in Baripada.

The enclosure where Zeenat is currently housed was originally prepared for another tigress, Jamuna. Officials have placed her under round-the-clock surveillance to ensure her well-being. This transitional period is crucial for assessing her readiness to rejoin the core area of the reserve.

To oversee this delicate process, a specialized steering committee has been formed. The team will monitor Zeenat’s behavior and movements, deciding the appropriate time for her complete reintegration into her natural habitat.

“Tigress Zeenat is healthy and adapting well to the enclosure,” RCCF Gogineni stated. “Her movements are being closely analyzed, and her progress will guide our decision on when she can be released into the core area.”

Efforts are now focused on seamlessly assimilating Zeenat back into the wild, ensuring her safety while preserving the ecological balance of Similipal Tiger Reserve.