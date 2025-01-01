3-Year-Old Dies Hours After Being Rescued From Borewell in Rajasthan

New Delhi: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Kotputli, where a three-year-old girl, who had been trapped in a borewell for 10 days, passed away shortly after being rescued. Chetna, who fell into the 700-feet deep borewell on December 23 while playing, was rescued after several failed attempts by the rescue teams. Despite the immediate shift to a nearby hospital, medical officials confirmed her death during examination.

Dr. Chetanya Rawat, the hospital’s medical officer, said, “She was brought to the emergency room where a special bed was prepared for her examination. Despite our efforts, it was confirmed that she had passed away. The body was later moved to the morgue, and postmortem was carried out following the collector’s instructions.”

Chetna had fallen into the borewell in Badiyali ki Dhani, Kiratpura village, and her family discovered her trapped just 10 minutes later, hearing her cries. The national and state Disaster Relief Forces, along with a medical team, responded immediately to the scene, working tirelessly to save the child.

STORY | Rajasthan: 3-year-old girl pulled out of borewell after 10-day rescue operation, dies READ: https://t.co/EGOz2m5vzz pic.twitter.com/PLbACkrILj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2025

The rescue operation faced several challenges, including failed attempts to pull her up. Oxygen was supplied through a pipe, but after the tunnel being dug turned out to be in the wrong direction, the situation grew critical. Rescue efforts were further hampered by a lack of food and oxygen during the final hours.

Collector Kalpana Agarwal explained that the borewell’s tilt at certain depths led to significant difficulties during the operation. With time running out, experts from Delhi and Jaipur Metro were brought in to assist the teams. What was initially expected to be an 8-foot wide tunnel was later expanded to 12 feet to facilitate the operation.

Chetna’s grandfather, Dayaram, expressed his gratitude for the relentless efforts of the rescue teams, who worked under harsh winter conditions. He also urged authorities to take necessary precautions, including covering open borewells, to prevent similar tragedies in the future.