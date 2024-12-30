The Saga of Kudopali – Know What Happened in 1857

TNI Bureau: India’s fight for independence is marked by countless acts of bravery, many of which have faded into obscurity. One such moment of profound sacrifice occurred on December 30, 1857, at Kudopali Ghat in Sambalpur, Odisha.

On that fateful day, 53 revolutionaries laid down their lives fighting British forces, and four others were executed soon after. Highlighting this forgotten chapter of India’s freedom struggle, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the English edition of The Saga of Kudopali: The Unsung Story of 1857 during a ceremony in Sambalpur on December 29.

The book, published by the National Book Trust (NBT), brings to light this lesser-known yet pivotal event. Speaking at the launch, Minister Pradhan described the Kudopali massacre as no less significant than the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. He paid homage to the courage of the revolutionaries who fought against colonial oppression, emphasizing the need to remember their sacrifices.

A tribute meeting was held as part of the event, commemorating the valiant Veer Chhabila Sai and the other martyrs of Kudopali. Minister Pradhan praised the contribution of families from Khinda, Kulabira, Ghens, and Lakhanpur, who played critical roles in this struggle. Despite their heroic efforts, the Kudopali uprising has remained largely overlooked until now.

Pradhan recounted how he first learned about the incident last year during a gathering organized by the Veer Chhabila Sai Smruti Committee. Recognizing the importance of preserving this history, he tasked the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and NBT with documenting the event. The result is a comprehensive narrative that pays homage to the martyrs and their unwavering spirit.

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to honor unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, the book is part of a larger initiative to spotlight Odisha’s contributions to India’s independence. Minister Pradhan announced plans to release a Hindi edition of the book at the upcoming NBT-organized book fair in Delhi. He also urged NBT to translate it into Odia and ten other Indian languages to ensure the story reaches diverse audiences.

“This book will bring global recognition to Odisha’s glory, which has long remained hidden in the shadows of history,” Pradhan remarked. He added that the upcoming bicentenary of Sambalpur’s rebellion, set to be commemorated in 2026, offers an opportunity to showcase Odisha’s resistance and resilience to the world.

The unveiling of The Saga of Kudopali is a significant step toward celebrating the bravery of Odisha’s revolutionaries. It ensures that the sacrifices made by the Hutatmas of Kudopali remain etched in the collective memory of the nation. The book stands as a testament to their valor, inspiring future generations to honor and learn from their legacy.