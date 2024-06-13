Suryabanshi Suraj – Youngest Minister in Mohan Cabinet

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started its first government in Odisha with Mohan Charan Majhi taking oath as the Chief Minister of the State yesterday along with his council of Ministers. However, Suryabanshi Suraj Sthitaprajna was the centre of attraction as he took oath as the youngest minister of the new government.

The 29-year-old MLA from Dhamnagar, who was born on May 18, 1995, became the youngest minister in Mohan Cabinet yesterday. He had won the recently concluded election with a margin of 8095 votes. Suryabanshi had defeated Sanjaya Kumar Das of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Suryabanshi made his political debut in November 2022 during the by-election which was held following the sudden demise of his father Dhamnagar MLA, Bishnu Charan Sethy. Ever since he won the by-election comfortably, he had drawn the attention of party leaders and workers.

Besides, he was actively participating in the students’ politics during his college days, which is why he was made the State Coordinator of the Youth wing of the BJP.

Suryabanshi holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering and an LLB degree from the FM University in Balasore. He was working as a software developer at TCS and a system engineer at Adani DPCL in Dhamra before beginning his active political career.