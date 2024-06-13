TNI Evening News Headlines – June 13, 2024

➡️Odisha Government orders removal of 5T Charter & Mo Sarkar boards.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to temporarily function from the State Guest House.
➡️5 persons injured in a serial accident near Palasuni Chhak in Bhubaneswar.
➡️CBI raids 67 locations in Odisha in connection with fake certificate in postal recruitment.
➡️Preparations in full swing for Raja Parba as Odisha gears up for the three-day-long festival from tomorrow.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.
➡️Centre has appointed former IPS officer Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor for a third time whose tenure will be co-terminus with PM Modi.
➡️Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.
Related Posts
➡️J&K: Fire continues to rage in the Kaldi Forest for the last 4 days.
➡️Indian Army launched a vast cordon and search operation in Kota Top area of Gandoh in Doda.
➡️J&K Police release sketches of four terrorists, put Rs 20 lakh reward on them.
➡️Bengaluru court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa in POCSO case.
➡️Sensex rises 204.33 points to hit a new peak of 76,810.90; Nifty climbs 75.95 points to settle at a record 23,398.90.
➡️Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 83.55 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Kuwait fire tragedy: 24 of 40 Indians who died in Kuwait fire were from Kerala.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to Italy on Thursday to attend the annual G7 summit of advanced economies.
Comments are closed.