Supreme Court takes steps to curb Air Pollution

TNI Bureau: Amid rising concerns over deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to stop stubble burning forthwith.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhuliaapex conducted a hearing today and observed that there cannot be a political battle all the time and that stubble burning needs to be stopped. “We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don’t know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately,” the court said to Punjab.

It further said that a serious look is required whether this kind of paddy should be grown in the time period in which it is grown, 15 years ago this problem did not arise because such cropping did not take place. This crop has destroyed the water table of Punjab. Weather around Delhi affects it.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The court also directed the Cabinet Secretary to meet all stakeholders on Wednesday to devise an immediate cure to the rising pollution levels in the city

The court held the Station House Officer (SHO) responsible for implementing court’s direction on stubble burning under the supervision of DGPs and the Chief Secretary.

The court while listing the matter for hearing on November 10, observed that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issue are mere optics.

The Supreme Court said that the ban imposed on the sale and use of firecrackers is not just confined to Delhi-NCR only, instead it applies to the whole country. It also directed all states and Union Territories to comply with its orders against the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali and other times of the year.