Sujeet Kumar makes it to Panel of Vice Chairmen of Rajya Sabha

TNI Bureau: The Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday reconstituted the panel of Vice-Chairmen comprising of eight members.

Women have 50% representation in the new panel like before.

BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar and nominated member Sonal Mansingh have been included in the panel.

Sujeet Kumar is representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha since 2020. He is currently a legal practitioner at the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts & Tribunals.

Similarly, Sonal Mansingh has been nominated by the President of India to become a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. Sonal Mansingh was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 1992 and Padma Vibhushan in 2003 for her contribution in the field of performing arts.