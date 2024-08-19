Student Union Polls in Odisha to resume from Next Year

TNI Bureau: Good news for the student organizations and individual students as students’ union election will be held in Odisha next year, informed State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday.

The announcement has created widespread excitement among students across Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While speaking to media, Prithiviraj Harichandan further stated that as elections are normally held in September and the new Government took charge in June, Government don’t have adequate time to take the necessary steps in this regard this year so the State State Government have takend the decission that the elections will be held from next year.

It is pertinent to mention here that Students’ union elections have not taken place in the State since 2018.