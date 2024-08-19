TNI News Headlines – August 19, 2024

Related Posts
➡️16 people killed in lightning strikes in Odisha in last 2 days.
➡️Police bans use of DJs during Ganesh puja celebrations in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Students’ Union election to be held in 2025 in Odisha. informed State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.
➡️Financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be increased to Rs 1.8 lakh from Rs 1.2 lakh: Odisha Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Minister, Rabi Narayan Naik.
➡️CRPF officer killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur.
➡️Former Army Chief General Sundararajan Padmanabhan passes away. He was 83.
➡️Supreme Court to hear plea related to Kolkata rape-murder case on August 20.
➡️Children from several schools in Delhi tied handmade rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23.
➡️Nepal to export 1,000 MW electricity to India: EAM Jaishankar.
➡️PM Modi meets meet Japanese Foreign Minister and Defense Minister ahead of the 3rd India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting.
➡️Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 83.87 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex slips 12.16 points to settle at 80,424.68; Nifty up 31.50 points at 24,572.65.
➡️Philippines detects 1st monkeypox case with no travel history.
