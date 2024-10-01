Stop stoking communal passion: BJP to Naveen Patnaik

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come down heavily on the Leader of Opposition and former CM Naveen Patnaik over his recent remarks on several incidents of communal unrest in Odisha.

Reacting strongly to his statement, the ruling BJP alleged Patnaik’s statement was intended to provoke more violence.

BJP Spokesperson Anil Biswal questioned BJD that who was the Chief Minister of Odisha at the time of Kandhamal riots, riots in Bhadrak during Ram Navami in 2017 and Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur in 2021.

It is condemnable that Naveen Patnaik, who has been creating unrest in Odisha in the last 24 years, has finally made communal statements to save his political bread, spokesperson Anil Biswal said.

He further stated that the photos of the rioters arrested in Bhadrak cummunal unrests are with the BJD MLAs. They are active and frontline members of the BJD.

Odisha was ranked number three in the country in terms of communal violence in 2017. According to the National Crime Records Bureau data of 2022, Odisha witnessed more than 15 communal riots in just one year. Was it a symbol of Good Governance of Naveen Babu, Biswal asked?