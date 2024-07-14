Shrimandir Ratna Bhandar opens after 46 Years

Bhubaneshwar: In a historical moment, the Ratna Bhandar of the 12th-century Puri Srimandir was finally opened after a span of 46 years. This treasury, housing invaluable ornaments and treasures associated with Lord Jagannath, was unlocked at the auspicious time of 1:28 PM on Sunday, July 14.

The opening ceremony commenced with the outer chamber of the Ratna Bhandar, followed by the efforts to access the inner chamber, which involved breaking locks due to technical challenges with existing keys. Special boxes were brought to the temple to safely shift the ornaments to a temporary strong room, ensuring their security during the transition.

A total of 11 carefully selected members, including former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath, Shree Jagannath Temple Administrator (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, ASI Superintendent DB Gadanayak, and a representative of Puri’s titular king Gajapati Maharaja, were part of the historic reopening. Their task included overseeing the inspection and relocation of the temple’s revered treasures.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi expressed his joy and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, seeking blessings for the people of Odisha. He emphasized the noble purpose behind the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, envisioning it as a step towards furthering the temple’s governance and historical legacy.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Following the inspection, all jewels, ornaments, and valuables from the outer Ratna Bhandar were successfully transferred to the temporary strong room. Plans are underway for necessary renovations by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ensure the chambers are maintained in optimal condition.

Arvind Padhee, SJTA Chief Administrator, briefed the media on the day’s proceedings, highlighting that the atmosphere inside the Ratna Bhandar was peaceful and without incident. He reassured the public that all procedures were conducted with utmost reverence and care, guided by prayers to Lord Jagannath.

Looking ahead, the focus will shift to completing the renovation works and eventually relocating the treasures back to the inner Ratna Bhandar. This process will include meticulous inventory procedures to account for every item housed within the sacred chambers.