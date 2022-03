South Korea reports 621,328 new Covid Cases – A New Record

Insight Bureau: The Omicron variant continues to play havoc in South Korea, which reported 621,328 new cases – a new record.

South Korea also reported 429 Covid deaths. The country had reported 400,741 Covid cases a day before.

Interestingly, nearly 63% of South Korean population have received booster doses while 87% of the total population are fully vaccinated.

The mask mandate in all public indoor and outdoor spaces prevails in South Korea.