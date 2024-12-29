South Africa Secures WTC Final Spot with Thrilling Win Over Pakistan

New Delhi: South Africa clinched their place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final after an exhilarating two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test of a two-match series at Centurion. Chasing a modest target of 148, the Proteas overcame a late wobble to triumph on the fourth day, solidifying their status as the table-toppers in the WTC standings.

Resuming at a precarious overnight score of 27/3, South Africa faced early jitters as opener Aiden Markram fell after adding just 15 runs. Skipper Temba Bavuma played a captain’s knock of 40 but perished to Mohammad Abbas, rekindling Pakistan’s hopes of an upset. However, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada turned the tide with a spirited lower-order partnership. Jansen remained unbeaten on 16, striking the winning runs, while Rabada stood firm with a vital 31 not out, sealing the victory.

Jansen’s all-round heroics were pivotal to South Africa’s success. The left-arm pacer claimed a six-wicket haul in Pakistan’s second innings, ensuring the hosts had a manageable target despite some resistance from the visitors.

Pakistan, who started their second innings at 88/3, suffered a dramatic collapse, losing seven wickets for just 84 runs. Saud Shakeel and Babar Azam had earlier steadied the innings with an 84-run partnership. Shakeel top-scored with a composed 84, while Babar contributed a fluent 50, his first Test half-century in 20 innings.

However, Jansen’s fiery spell dismantled Pakistan’s middle and lower order. Babar fell to a mistimed shot off a short delivery, while Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha departed playing rash strokes. Shakeel, Pakistan’s last hope, was trapped lbw by a full toss from Jansen, ending their resistance at 136.

South Africa’s pursuit of the modest target was not without drama. Pakistan’s seamers made early inroads, with Mohammad Abbas marking his return to Test cricket after three years by dismissing Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs lbw. Khurram Shahzad also struck, removing Ryan Rickelton for a duck.

Despite the shaky start, South Africa’s lower order showcased resilience under pressure. Jansen and Rabada’s unbeaten 47-run partnership ensured their side crossed the finish line, securing their seventh win in 11 matches of the WTC cycle and maintaining their top spot with a percentage points tally of 66.67.

The victory guarantees South Africa a place in the third WTC final, where they will face either Australia or India. While Australia holds the edge with a strong performance in their ongoing campaign, India’s chances have dwindled following a 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand and a loss in the day-night Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

For Pakistan, the defeat underscores a challenging WTC campaign, leaving them eighth in the standings with a win percentage of 30.30. The teams will now gear up for the second Test, where Pakistan will seek redemption, and South Africa will aim to build on their dominant run.