Tribal Christian Women tied to a pole, assaulted; FIRs & counter FIR filed

By Sagarika Satapathy
Tribal Women tied to a pole, assaulted; FIRs & counter FIR filed
A group of people tied two tribal christian women to a pole in Balasore district over the allegation that they were attempting religious conversion of some tribal families.
Related Posts

South Africa Secures WTC Final Spot with Thrilling Win Over…

TNI News Digest – December 28, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Tribal Christian Women tied to a pole, assaulted; FIRs & counter FIR filed
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.