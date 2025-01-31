Sonia’s “Poor” Remark for President Murmu Sparks Debate

TNI Bureau: A political storm erupted after Congress leader Sonia Gandhi commented on President Droupadi Murmu’s health following her Budget Session 2025 address. Gandhi remarked that the President looked tired and could barely speak, calling her a “poor thing.”

The BJP slammed the remark as disrespectful, accusing Congress of failing to accept an Adivasi woman as India’s President. Rashtrapati Bhavan termed the comment unfortunate and avoidable, asserting that Murmu was not tired during her speech. While Congress defended Gandhi’s words as concern, the controversy continues to fuel heated debates in political circles.