Sonia Gandhi hints at Retirement from Politics

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader and former party president Sonia Gandhi has hinted at retiring from politics.

While addressing during Congress’s three-day 85th plenary session in Raipur, Sonia said, “I had the honour of taking office as president for the first time in 1998. Over these 25 years our party has seen times of high achievements as well as deep disappointments.”

“The support, goodwill and understanding of each one of you and all the Congress party workers throughout the country have given us all strength,” she added.

She further said, “Our victories in 2004 & 2009 elections along with the able leadership of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji gave me personal satisfaction. What gratifies me the most is that my innings could conclude with the historic Bharat Jodo Yatra.”