Singapore President visits Konark & Heritage Village Raghurajpur

TNI Bureau: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, along with the First Lady of Singapore on Saturday visited Raghurajpur heritage village and the Sun Temple at Konark in Puri district on the second day of his tour to the State.

They explored Pattachitra Paintings and traditional art forms in the Heritage Village. The visit included cultural performances like Gotipua dance.

Shanmugaratnam interacted with the artists and enquired how the unique Pattachaitra arts and paintings are drawn.

Singapore President visited IOCL museum at Konark Sun Temple and watched short film, understanding Sun Temple’s historical, cultural, and architectural significance.