Dalmia cement plant mishap: Bodies of 3 workers recovered; Company shut down

TNI Bureau: The bodies of three missing workers were recovered from the Dalmia Cement plant in Rajgangpur, Sundargarh after a 36-hour of search operation.

The deceased have been identified as Susanta Rout (58), Ranjit Bhol (24), and Dashrath Patra (42), working under a contractor at the power plant.

The company announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia, Rs 10 lakh insurance for the families of deceased workers.

After the rescue operation, 64 workers have been rescued safely.

Following the recovery of bodies, the Deputy Director of Factories & Boilers has ordered the closure of KP power plant of Dalmia Cement. This was informed by Additional District Magistrate Abhimanyu Majhi.