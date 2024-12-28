Series accident at Xavier Square; Public clash with Cops

TNI Bureau: A series of accident has taken place at the Xavier Square on the Jaydev Vihar- Nandankanan Road in Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

The mishap involved a car, a pickup van, and an auto-rickshaw. As per reports, more than seven persons were injured in the accident.

Following the series accident, local residents lost their cool and assaulted the drunk driver and clashed with Cops, demanding compensation for the injured persons.

As a result, traffic jam situation erupted at the spot. Thousands of vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the road.