Sucheta Priyadarshini elected President, Pathani Rout GS of OISA

TNI Bureau: General Body meeting of Odisha Information Service Association (OISA) and election of office bearers was held on Saturday.

In the interest of the union, a proposal was passed to hold discussions with the concerned officials on various issues. This was followed by the election of office-bearers of OISA.

In the elections, Sucheta Priyadarshini was elected as the President, Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak as Vice President, Pathani Rout as General Secretary, Deepak Kumar Sahu as Joint Secretary and Tanuja Mohanty as Treasurer unanimously.

Similarly, Avinash Azad Pani for Eastern Zone, Prahlad Khosla for Northern Region and Pramila Majhi for Southern Region have been made Secretaries among other members of executive body. Likewise, Surendra Nath Parida, Santosh Kumar Das, Gurbir Singh, Biswajit Das, Chittaranjan Pati and Diptimayi Mohapatra have been appointed as advisors.