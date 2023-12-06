Sensex jumps 357 pts, Nifty ends at 20,937

The benchmark equity indices ended Wednesday’s trading session in the positive territory. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 82.55 points or 0.40% to settle at 20,937.65, while the BSE Sensex jumped 357.59 points or 0.52% to 69,653.75.

The broader indices ended in positive territory, with gains led by Largecap and Midcap stocks. Bank Nifty index dropped 177.70 points or 0.38% to settle at 46,834.55.

Media and IT stocks outperformed among the other sectoral indices while Healthcare, and Realty stocks shed. Wipro, LTI Mindtree, ITC, Larsen & Tourbo, and TCS were the top gainers on the NSE Nifty 50, while the laggards include Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, Cipla, NTPC, and Axis Bank.