Sensex hits record high, Nifty ends at 22,475

The domestic market benchmark, the Sensex, hit a fresh record high, surpassing the coveted 74,000 mark for the first time, while the Nifty 50 also reached a new peak in intraday trading on Wednesday, March 6th, on gains led by banking heavyweights, including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sensex hit and closed above the 74,000 mark for the first time as it rose to a fresh all-time high of 74,151.27 while the Nifty 50 hit its record high of 22,497.20 during the session.

Finally, the Nifty 50 closed at 22,474.05, up 118 points, or 0.53 per cent, while the Sensex settled at 74,085.99, up 409 points, or 0.55 per cent. Thus, both indices settled at their fresh closing peaks.