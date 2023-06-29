Senior Journalist Jaganmohan Mahapatra passes away at 57

TNI Bureau: Senior Journalist and Edition In-charge of Bhubaneswar edition of the ‘Sakala Daily’, Dr. Jaganmohan Mahapatra passed away due to heart attack at the age of 57.

The media fraternity mourned his sudden demise while recalling their association with him and contribution to journalism.

Known as ‘Jitu Bhai’ in the media circle, Dr. Jaganmohan Mahapatra worked with various newspapers, including Sambad and Nitidin.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj condoled the demise of Dr. Jaganmohan Mahapatra.