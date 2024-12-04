Sasmit Patra demands Special Category Status for Odisha

New Delhi: In a significant move, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr. Sasmit Patra raised the longstanding demand for granting Special Category Status to Odisha in the Rajya Sabha today. Highlighting the state’s recurrent struggle with natural disasters and the resulting economic hardships, Dr. Patra emphasized the pressing need for central support to aid Odisha’s recovery and growth.

Through a special mention, Dr. Patra pointed out that Odisha has been advocating for this status for over two decades. The demand has been a pivotal issue for the BJD, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and was prominently featured in the party’s 2014 election manifesto.

“Odisha has borne the brunt of numerous natural disasters, from the devastating 1999 Super Cyclone to recent cyclones like Fani, Yaas, and Dana. These have caused massive economic losses, destruction of public infrastructure, and adverse impacts on the livelihoods of 4.5 crore Odias,” Dr. Patra stated. He added that while the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) provide some relief, these allocations fall short of addressing the large-scale damages faced by the state.

The MP underscored that Special Category Status would enable a 90:10 funding ratio between the Centre and the state for central schemes, freeing up Odisha’s resources for rebuilding critical infrastructure like roads and bridges damaged by frequent floods and cyclones. “This status is essential to ensure equitable compensation for Odisha’s persistent losses and allow it to strengthen its resilience against future calamities,” he argued.

The demand comes at a time when Odisha is grappling with the aftermath of recent cyclonic events and looking to bolster its disaster preparedness. Dr. Patra urged the Government of India to expedite the process, calling it a “genuine and long-standing demand” of the people of Odisha.

The plea is expected to resonate with various stakeholders as the discussion over equitable federal support continues to gain traction in Parliament.