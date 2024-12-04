TNI Evening News Headlines – December 04, 2024

➡️President Droupadi Murmu today attended the Navy Day celebration and witnessed the Operational Demonstration conducted by the Indian Navy at Puri Beach, Odisha.
➡️Advanced light helicopters demonstrate search and rescue operation at Puri Beach.
➡️Thousands of people gathered at Puri beach to witness the Navy Day celebration.
➡️Indian Navy helicopter makes emergency landing near Amarda in Mayurbhanj due to technical issues.
➡️BJD delegation today met central officials to raise concerns on the adverse impact of Polavaram project on Odisha.
➡️Odisha Vigilance arrests assistant executive engineer Biswanath Patro, posted at Jeypore Block after deposits worth over Rs 1 crore, 18 plots detected. posted at Jeypore Block.
➡️Diarrhea breaks out under Puintala block in Bolangir district, four critical.
➡️Devendra Fadnavis unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. Eknath Shinde to take oath tomorrow as Maharashtra’s Deputy CM along with Ajit Pawar, in the new government.
➡️LoP and Congress Leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denied visit to violence and riot-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh; sent back to Delhi from the Ghazipur Border.
➡️ED to initiate action against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.
➡️ISRO reschedules PSLV-C59 launch to Thursday after detecting an anomaly in the PROBA-3 spacecraft.
➡️Much-awaited NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture RADAR (NISAR) mission is likely be launched in March 2025.
➡️Further strengthening India-Kuwait relations, Foreign Minister of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya meets PM Modi.
➡️Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court granted bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan.
➡️Akali Dal targets Congress and AAP for attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab deputy Chief Minister.
➡️Punjab CM Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders thorough probe.
➡️South Korean workers’ union demands President Yoon Suk Yeol’s resignation.
➡️Indian Foreign Secretary likely to visit Bangladesh next week.
