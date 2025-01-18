Sanjay Roy Convicted in Kolkata RG Kar Doctor’s Rape and Murder Case, Sentencing on Monday

Kolkata: Sanjay Roy, a former civic police volunteer, has been found guilty of the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The verdict, delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das at the Sealdah court on Saturday, marks a pivotal moment in the case that had triggered nationwide outrage and protests demanding justice and workplace safety for medical professionals.

Roy, 33, was convicted under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rape, murder, and causing death. The court will announce the quantum of his punishment on Monday, with the judge indicating that he could face either life imprisonment or the death penalty. “The way you throttled the victim,” Judge Das said in his ruling, “you can be given death or life imprisonment,” adding that the severity of the crime merited the harshest possible sentence.

The horrific crime occurred on the night of August 8, when the victim, on duty at the state-run hospital, was assaulted and killed. Her body was discovered the following morning in the seminar hall, sparking public outrage that paralyzed West Bengal for days. The media dubbed her ‘Abhaya’ (the fearless), reminiscent of the 2012 Delhi gang rape victim known as ‘Nirbhaya.’

The conviction followed a 160-page judgment that relied heavily on forensic evidence linking Roy to the crime scene. DNA analysis confirmed his involvement, with the victim’s blood found on his jeans and shoes, and his hair recovered from the location. Additionally, a Bluetooth earpiece linked to Roy’s cellphone was among the items retrieved by investigators.

Despite initially confessing, Roy proclaimed his innocence during the trial, claiming he was framed while the “real criminals” remained free. In court on Saturday, he shouted about the involvement of a senior police official, stating, “I had said the whole thing,” but offered no substantial evidence to support his allegations. His defense team attempted to calm him as the proceedings concluded.

The trial, conducted in-camera since November 12, included testimony from over 50 witnesses. The case, originally handled by Kolkata Police, was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid concerns about evidence tampering. The CBI’s chargesheet, submitted last October, was instrumental in securing Roy’s conviction.

The investigation was marred by allegations of a cover-up. On the day after the murder, mobs vandalized the hospital’s emergency department, and public protests erupted over the perceived failure to protect healthcare workers. Accusations of evidence destruction led to the arrests of the college principal, Sandip Ghosh, and local police officer Abhijit Mondal. However, both were released on default bail after the CBI did not pursue charges within the statutory 90-day period.

Judge Das criticized the role of hospital authorities and police officials, stating that the actions of the Head of Department, MSVP, and the Principal created confusion and hindered the investigation. The full judgment, yet to be published, is expected to elaborate on these findings and the broader implications of the case.

The victim’s father, present in court, broke down upon hearing the verdict, expressing gratitude to the judge for delivering justice. “You have honoured the faith I reposed in you,” he said.

The conviction has renewed hope among thousands of medical professionals who had gone on strike last year demanding better security measures. It also reignited the call for comprehensive workplace safety reforms in public hospitals across India.

Reacting to the verdict, the Trinamool Congress emphasized the impartiality of the judicial process. A party spokesperson stated, “Certain individuals had been misleading the public with questions about justice and delays. This case was thoroughly investigated, and every side had the opportunity to present their case. The CBI investigation is ongoing, and we await their next steps.”

With sentencing scheduled for Monday, the nation awaits the final chapter in a case that has left an indelible mark on the fight for justice and safety in India’s healthcare system.