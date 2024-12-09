Sanjay Malhotra Appointed as RBI Governor

New Delhi: The government has appointed Sanjay Malhotra, the current Revenue Secretary, as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A seasoned Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Rajasthan cadre, Mr. Malhotra will assume the prestigious role starting Wednesday for a three-year tenure, according to an official announcement.

Mr. Malhotra, a 1990-batch IAS officer, brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over three decades in public administration. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, where he earned a degree in Computer Science. He also holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA.

Throughout his career, Mr. Malhotra has worked across various sectors including power, finance and taxation, information technology, and mining. Before his current role as Revenue Secretary, he served as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, where he played a pivotal role in policy-making and reform initiatives.

His expertise in finance and taxation, both at the state and central levels, has been widely recognized. During his tenure in the Department of Revenue, he contributed significantly to the formulation of policies for both direct and indirect taxes, underscoring his strategic vision and leadership in economic governance.