TNI Evening News Headlines – December 09, 2024

➡️CAG Report finds Covid irregularities in Odisha. 8 Hospitals under the Scanner.
➡️Over 59,000 people fell victim to online trading fraud in 5 years in Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi in Legislative Assembly.
➡️14 former MLAs in Odisha still in possession of government quarters in unauthorised manner in Bhubaneswar: CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
➡️Sujeet Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls from Odisha.
➡️Thousands of support staffs under Mission Shakti Department staged demonstration against non-payment of salaries at the Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar.
➡️42 acres of cannabis (ganja) cultivation worth Rs 8 crore destroyed in Gajapati district.
➡️Cold wave intensified in Kashmir; Gulmarg records a low of -9° Celsius.
➡️Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as next Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term from 11.12.2024.
➡️Chinar Warriors and J&K Police averted a major terror incident today by recovering IED on National Highway-1 near Palhalan, Baramulla.
➡️Aam Aadmi Party releases its second list of candidates for Delhi assembly elections 2025; former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to contest from Jangpura.
➡️Baba Siddique murder: Special court in Mumbai remands 13 accused to police custody till December 16.
➡️People jump off to the roof of a neighbouring building after massive fire broke out at Jungle Jamboree restaurant in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden. 10 fire tenders are at the spot.
➡️India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been penalised 20% of his match fee following his verbal battle with Australian batter Travis Head during India vs Australia 2nd Test.
➡️Google to tie up with NCERT, launch YouTube channels in 29 Indian languages.
➡️Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Chennai Airport after mid-air snag.
➡️Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri raises India’s concerns over safety of minorities during Bangladesh visit; desires ‘constructive’ ties.
