RuPay Card launched in Nepal

The two sides also inaugurated a Cross-Border passenger train services between Jaynagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal) built under India's Grant Assistance.

By Sagarika Satapathy
RuPay Card launched in Nepal
146

Insight Bureau:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday launched India’s RuPay payment card in Nepal.

The two sides also inaugurated a Cross-Border passenger train services between Jaynagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal) built under India’s Grant Assistance, a power transmission line and inked four pacts to expand cooperation in areas of railways and energy.

Related Posts

Sri Lanka declares State of Emergency amidst protests over…

FIFA World Cup 2022: Final Draw & Dates

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

RuPay Card launched in NepalIn his media statement, Modi said the launch of the RuPay card in Nepal will add a new chapter to financial connectivity between two counties.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nepal is the fourth country abroad where RuPay card is live after Bhutan, Singapore and UAE.

The RuPAY card has already been launched by India in four countries– UAE, Bahrain, Singapore and Bhutan.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.