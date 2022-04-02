RuPay Card launched in Nepal

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday launched India’s RuPay payment card in Nepal.

The two sides also inaugurated a Cross-Border passenger train services between Jaynagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal) built under India’s Grant Assistance, a power transmission line and inked four pacts to expand cooperation in areas of railways and energy.

In his media statement, Modi said the launch of the RuPay card in Nepal will add a new chapter to financial connectivity between two counties.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nepal is the fourth country abroad where RuPay card is live after Bhutan, Singapore and UAE.

