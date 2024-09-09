ROHF Scribe Award 2024 – Honouring Volunteers Who Write the Future

TNI Bureau: For the first time in Odisha, “ROHF Scribe Award 2024” was organized, honoring the spirit and dedication of volunteers who play a vital role in shaping the future of visually impaired students across the state. Organized by Ray of Hope Foundation (ROHF), the event felicitated over 100 scribe volunteers and highlighted 15 inspiring success stories of visually impaired individuals who have benefited from ROHF’s unwavering support. Guests of honor at the event included Sanyash Kumar Behera, Deputy Secretary, SSEPD, Government of Odisha and President, OAB; Smt. Sneha Mishra, Secretary, Aaina; Shri Prafulla Kumar Rout, Former Vice President, National Association for the Visually Handicapped; Dr. R.K. Sharma, Former Head, NCSCDA, MoL&E, Government of India; Ghasiram Panda, National Program Manager, ActionAid India; Dr. Aditi Panda, Disability Expert; and Nishikant Tarenia, Founder and Secretary of ROHF.

Celebrating Success and Service

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of 100 writer volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to help visually impaired students advance academically and professionally. Additionally, 15 success stories of visually impaired students were felicitated who have achieved remarkable feats such as becoming Deputy Collector, OAS Officer, Lecturer, Teacher, International Cricket Player and getting a job in Railways, demonstrating the profound impact of ROHF initiatives.

Tribute to ROHF’s Journey

The event also included a special presentation by ROHF Founder Nishikant Terenia, who briefly discussed the incredible journey of the organization, starting from Ray of Hope Club at BJB Junior College in 2012 to becoming the registered Ray of Hope Foundation in 2022. Over the years, ROHF has grown exponentially, providing over 100 volunteers supporting students with disabilities across Odisha. Their relentless dedication has paved the way for many to achieve their dreams despite the challenges.

Managing the event with precision and passion

The stage was meticulously managed by ROHF Vice President Kabya Sambad, while the overall event coordination was led by Joint Secretary Prasanjeet and Board Member Akhila Kumar Dash with assistance from other committed ROHF members. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Shri Sthitapragya Das, President, ROHF, expressing his gratitude to all those who contributed to the mission of the organization.

A unique initiative appreciated by all

This unique initiative by ROHF was widely appreciated by all the attendees and dignitaries for its commitment to empower visually impaired students and honour the volunteers who made it possible. The “ROHF Scribe Award 2024” is a testament to the organization’s vision of transforming lives, proving that with the right support, any challenge can be overcome. This event is an important milestone in ROHF’s journey and exemplifies its dedication to support visually impaired students, promote inclusivity and celebrate the spirit of volunteerism in Odisha.