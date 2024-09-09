TNI Morning News Headlines – September 09, 2024

➡️Depression over Bay of Bengal intensified into deep depression, heavy rainfall likely in Odisha.
➡️Three sisters sleeping together died after being bitten by a snake in Boudh district.
➡️Heavy rainfall causes flood-like situation in Koraput town.
➡️Two terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️Death toll in Andhra Pradesh floods rises to 45.
➡️7 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh.
➡️ED gets clues of Bangladesh link in financial irregularities over State-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.
➡️Mumbai: Over 10,000 Ganesh idols immersed till late evening on Sunday.
➡️NSA Ajit Doval to visit Russia to attend BRICS meet; Ukraine conflict likely in talks.
➡️23 people died as a result of the doctors’ strike following the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital in August: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal informed the Supreme Court.
➡️Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh confirm birth of baby girl.
➡️India announces squad for 1st Bangladesh Test; Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Yash Dayal received his maiden Test call-up.
➡️Para-athletes have brought home 29 medals, which is the best-ever performance since India’s debut at the Games.
➡️Indian men’s hockey team begins title defence with 3-0 win over hosts China in Asian Champions Trophy opener.
➡️Sensex drops 281.74 points to 80,902.19 in early trade; Nifty dips 81.45 points to 24,770.70.
➡️Rupee opens on a flat note at 83.95 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Vietnam’s death toll from Typhoon Yagi rises to 24.
