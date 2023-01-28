Renowned Litterateur Hussain Rabi Gandhi passes away

Eminent Odia writer and former President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi, Hussain Rabi Gandhi breathed his last on Saturday. He was 75.

The Litterateur was being treated at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for several ailments.

Under the influence of Biju Patnaik, Hussain joined the undivided Janata Dal in 1988 and was appointed as the General secretary. He served as the general secretary of Biju Janata Dal from 1998 till 2005. He had also served as the party observer for Deogarh and Sambalpur elections.

Gandhi, the former editor of State Government’s mouthpiece, Utkal Prasanga, was also the co-founder secretary of Maulana Azad Multipurpose College, Cuttack.

He was conferred with Biplabi Loka Kabi, Utkala Jyoti and with the Gangadhar Meher Kabita award for his notable contributions to the field of Odia poetry.

The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of veteran leader and writer Hussain Rabi Gandhi. He has prayed for peace and tranquility of the departed soul and expressed his sympathies with family members.