Ratna Bhandar Opening on July 18; Know about Restrictions on Darshan

TNI Bureau: The Chairman of the Ratna Bhandar Inventory Committee, Justice Biswanath Ratha on Tuesday informed that Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir will be opened again on July 18 (Thursday) to facilitate transfer of the valuables.

The auspicious time for the opening of Ratna Bhandar has been fixed between 9:51 am and 12:15 pm. General darshan of the deities inside the temple will be restricted from 8 AM. Members of Ratna Bhandar Inventory Committee will enter the temple at 9 AM. No member will wear any metal material or gold ornaments while entering Ratna Bhandar.

On that day, the ornaments of the deities will be shifted to the temporary treasury inside the Srimandir complex where quality-testing will be conducted by a team of experts. The temporary treasury is equipped with CCTV, fire safety, and other security measures.

The temporary Ratna Bhandar will be sealed after completion of the shifting of the valuables, Justice Ratha said.