TNI Morning News Headlines – July 16, 2024

➡️Ratha Jatra 2024: Deities remain atop their respective chariots parked in front of the Jagannath temple. Servitors performed Mangal Alati of Trinity.
➡️Police arrest 5 accused in connection with electrocution incident during Ramayana stage show at Fasiguda village in Ganjam district which left 19 children critically injured.
➡️A low-pressure area formed over Northwest adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast; Odisha likely to experience rainfall for next 5-7 days.
➡️20 passengers injured in a bus accident near Gaintala in Bolangir district.
➡️Terror attack: Five soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu’s Doda district.
➡️Six kids died in suspected Chandipura virus outbreak in Gujarat. Number of cases has risen to 12.
➡️5 pilgrims died after bus collides with tractor on Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
➡️PM Modi scheduled to attend UNGA high-level meeting in September 26.
Related Posts
➡️Union Public Service Commission declared Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in EPFO. Sachiv Nehra has got AIR 1 in the UPSC EPFO APFC exam.
➡️Darbhanga, Bihar: Former Minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani’s father, Jeetan Sahani, has been murdered at his residence. SIT to probe killing of VIP Party Chief’s father.
➡️Sensex climbs 185.55 points to 80,850.41 in early trade; Nifty rallies 63.35 points to hit new all-time peak of 24,650.05.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.59 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India will achieve SDG goals before 2030: Niti Ayog Vice Chairperson to UN.
➡️US urges India to “utilise” its relationship with Russia, tell Putin to end his illegal war in Ukraine.
➡️United States senator from Ohio J.D. Vance, who was announced as Donald Trump’s Vice President pick for 2024 election, has been married to lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance since 2014.
➡️K P Sharma Oli sworn in as Nepal’s Prime Minister for 4th time.
Comments are closed.