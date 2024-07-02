TNI Morning News Headlines – July 02, 2024

➡️A 3-year old girl died after she was allegedly raped by a relative at Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Odisha on a four-day official tour starting July 6.
➡️Odisha Government to make CT scan and MRI Tests available in Remote Villages.
➡️Construction of three chariots in full swing ahead of the Ratha Jatra in Puri. 12 doors of 3 chariots are connected to the chariot in Ratha Khala.
➡️LAccMI Bus colour changed from Green to Saffron in Dhenkanal.
➡️Bodies of farmer, his wife and 3 children found hanging in house in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.
➡️Several portions of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha, including comments on Hindu analogy, BJP, RSS and PM Modi, EXPUNGED from Parliamentary records.
➡️Flood-like situation in Gujarat, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh.
➡️Martyred Agniveer’s kin gets Rs 1.08 cr aide from the Government in Maharashtra.
➡️9 killed in truck-car collision in Rajasthan.
➡️A tribunal set up under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act affirmed Centre’s decision to enforce a 5-year ban on 2 separatist groups – Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️A 22-year-old Pakistani intruder was neutralized by BSF personnel near Abohar sector in Fazilka district of Punjab.
➡️Seers demand apology from LOP Rahul Gandhi for ‘not Hindus’ remark.
➡️NDA leaders greet PM Modi during the parliamentary party’s meeting in Parliament complex. PM Modi asks all 295 NDA MPs to stay connected with their constituencies, attend Parliament regularly and raise the matters related to their constituency effectively.
➡️Special CBI court in Mumbai issued non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya on 29th June for non-payment of bank loan.
➡️Lonavala waterfall tragedy: Pune administration issues guidelines for tourists.
➡️Since June 29, 51,000 devotees have performed the Amarnath Yatra.
➡️9 children killed in air raid by Rapid Support Forces in Sudan.
