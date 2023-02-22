Rahul slams Mamata’s TMC; Calls it Associate of BJP

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress (TMC).

While addressing a press conference in the poll-bound Meghalaya, Rahul spoke about incidents of violence, rampant corruption and scams unearthed in the TMC-ruled West Bengal. Besides, he alleged the TMC of indirectly supporting the Narendra Modi-powered BJP.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“You know the history of the TMC – the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC’s idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power,” he alleged.