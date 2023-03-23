Rahul Gandhi sentenced to 2 years in Jail; gets Bail

TNI Bureau: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat District Court on Thursday.

The court awarded Gandhi the jail term after finding him guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him for his “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks.

BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had lodged a complaint against Rahul Gandhi at his alleged “Modi surname” remarks.

The court convicted Rahul Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. However, he was granted bail by the court l. The sentencing has been suspended for 30 days.

“Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names,” Rahul said this during a Lok Sabha election rally in Kolar of Karnataka on April 13, 2019.