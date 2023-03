TNI Bureau: Senior BJP leader Manmohan Samal has been appointed as the President of the Odisha unit of the safron party.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

BJP National President JP Nadda appointed Samal as Odisha’s party State President today.

Samal, who is a former Minister, will take charge from Samir Mohanty, the current chief of the safron party in Odisha.