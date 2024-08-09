Probe Underway into VK Pandian’s Chopper Rides

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has initiated an investigation into the helicopter visits undertaken by former 5T Chairman V K Pandian.

Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena on Friday informed that an investigation into the expenditures on VK Pandian’s chopper rides is underway and stern action will be taken if any violation of norms is found.

The Minister further stated that there is a set of rules regarding who will be entitled to avail helicopter facility and action can be taken against anyone found flouting these norms.