Pressure Mounts on Odisha Minister Nityananda Gond

TNI Bureau: As expected, ST&SC Development, M&BCW Minister Nityananda Gond, a tribal leader himself, finds himself in a tight spot after Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi’s name cropped up in the tender fixing case being probed by the CBI.

Nityananda Gond is the Minister of ST&SC Development, M&BCW and SSEPD where Bishnupada Sethi was the Secretary before being shunted two days ago. Sethi made deals with tainted firms Bridge and Roofs and WAPCOS during the BJP Government’s tenure. If Secretary is resposible for “illicit deals”, the Minister can’t escape here. This the line taken by BJD leaders and former MPs Pradeep Majhi and Ramesh Majhi.

The BJD leaders questioned how the projects were given to 4 PSUs – Bridge and Roof Ltd., NBCC, WAPCOS and CEL without the approval of concerned Minister. They sought immediate resignation of Nityananda Gond as the Minister and demanded him to be investigated by the CBI as per the process.

They went to the extent of accusing the CBI of shielding the Minister to save the government while focusing on Bishnupada Sethi only. The BJD leaders demanded a thorough probe to expose the nexus and find the role played by Minister Nityananda Gond in this case.