TNI Morning News Headlines – December 20, 2024

➡️Cold Wave grips Odisha; Mercury to dip by 2 to 3 degree Celsius further.
➡️New arrangements for Darshan in Puri Jagannath temple from New Year. SJTA will introduce a barrier-free arrangement to facilitate smooth Darshan of the Holy Trinity by devotees including differently abled persons.
➡️Over 30 students and some teachers of a Government-run High School injured in honeybee attack in Kendrapara district.
➡️Both BJP MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput are stable: Medical Superintendent of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Dr Ajay Shukla.
➡️Death toll in Mumbai boat accident rises to 14. Charges have been filed against the naval speed boat operator.
➡️A private school in Delhi’s Dwarka area received bomb threats this morning. Classes have been shifted to Online mode: Delhi Police.
➡️5 people died and over 37 injured after a gas tanker caught fire in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.
➡️After political protests turned ugly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday banned demonstrations by MPs and political parties at any of the gates of Parliament.
Related Posts
➡️Cyclonic Storm to bring heavy rainfall across several southern Indian States; North Indian States battles Cold Waves.
➡️Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path, New Delhi.
➡️Police in Karnataka took BJP MLC C.T. Ravi into custody for making derogatory remarks against a woman Minister in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet.
➡️Customs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, on Thursday night seized 3.2kg gold worth Rs 1.48 crore.
➡️Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by former BCCI Vice President Lalit Kumar Modi and imposed upon him a cost of Rs 1 lakh payable to Tata Morial Hospital.
➡️All-round India Women 217 for 4 (Smriti Mandhana 77, Richa Ghosh 54) beat West Indies 155 for 9 (Henry 43, Dottin 25, Radha 4-29) by 60 runs.
➡️Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was laid to rest in San Francisco. Drummer Anandan Sivamani attended the funeral in the US city.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin denies defeat in Syria after rebel groups ousted his ally and longtime leader, Bashar al-Assad.
Comments are closed.