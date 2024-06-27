President Droupadi Murmu’s address to Parliament; Details Here

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday delivered her first presidential address to the joint session of the Parliament after the formation of the third NDA Government.

Droupadi Murmu emphasized the Government’s focus on empowering the poor, youth, women and farmers, saying that creation of a developed India is possible only when these 4 pillars are being given place in the Government’s plans.

Here is the full text of President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the Parliament:

➡️President Murmu congratulated Election Commission for successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections and extended best wishes to all the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

➡️This was the largest election in the World. About 64 crore voters performed their duty with enthusiasm and zeal.

➡️The world can see Indians have for the third time formed a government with a stable and full mandate.

➡️A very good outcome has emerged from Jammu and Kashmir in this election.

➡️The upcoming Budget will be documentation of the Government’s futuristic vision. This budget will have big economic and social decisions as well as historic steps. The pace of reform will be increased for the rapid development of India.

➡️My Government is giving equal importance to all the three pillars of the economy – Manufacturing, Services and Agriculture.

➡️India is indulging in defence manufacturing of more than Rs 1 Lakh Crores. In the last 1 decade, our defence exports have increased by 18 times and touched Rs 21,000 Crores.

➡️Government has provided Rs 3.20 lakh crores to the farmers of the country under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Since the beginning of Government’s new term, more than Rs 20,000 crores has been transferred to the farmers.

➡️In last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty.

➡️In 10 years, India rose from the 11th position to become the 5th largest economy.

➡️The strength of banks enables them to expand their credit base and contribute to the economic growth of the nation.

➡️For the development of the northeast, my government has increased the (budget) allocation by over 4 times in the last 10 years.

➡️The PM-JANMAN Yojana, with a budget of Rs 24,000 crore, focuses to improve socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups by providing them with basic facilities.

➡️India is the world’s third largest domestic aviation market.

➡️Cases of paper leaks and irregularities in exams are being probed at a high level. There is a need to rise above partisan politics. Sanctity and transparency must be in government recruitments and examinations.

➡️Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of a direct attack on Constitution.

➡️Government has also brought a scheme to bring down the electricity bill to zero and generate income by selling electricity.

➡️Government aims to make 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ in the country, making 3 crore women of the country to earn Rs. 1 lakh annually.

➡️’Namo Drone Didi’ scheme under the ‘Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat’ programme aims to empower rural women by providing them with agricultural drones.

➡️Under ‘Krishi Sakhi’ initiative, till date, 30,000 women belonging to Self Help Groups have been provided with Krishi Sakhi Certificates.

➡️We all need to always remember that making India a developed nation is the aspiration and resolve of every citizen of the country.

➡️Now the Constitution has also fully come into force in ammu and Kashmir, where the conditions were different due to Article 370.

➡️India has been at the forefront in safeguarding humanity; be it the Corona crisis or an earthquake or a war.

➡️For further increasing the participation of youth in nation building, Government has launched ‘Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat)’ campaign.

➡️Programmes like Atal Tinkering Labs, Start-up India and Stand-up India, have helped improve the capacity of youth of the country.