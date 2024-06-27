TNI Morning News Headlines – June 27, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons who died in lightning strikes in Bargarh and Balangir districts on Wednesday.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi today.
➡️Puri Srimandir Managing Committee Member Sudarsan Pattnaik urged Odisha CM to instruct ASI for repair work of inner Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir to avoid further damage.
➡️Chandbali: Bhadrak SP transferred the ASI, constable and home guard to district PS who assaulted a Dalit woman on the premises of the police station.
➡️Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha for four days: IMD.
➡️Hearing of Monday Public Grievances and Joint Hearing will resume in Odisha from July 1.
➡️On the occasion of ‘Anasara Panchami’ today, Trinities will get ‘Phuluri’ oil treatment, popularly known as ‘Phuluri Tela Seva’.
➡️Odisha Government will use AI technology to keep criminals at bay during this year’s Ratha Jatra.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses of Parliament. President Murmu congratulates Election Commission for successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections.
➡️Following the President’s address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament.
➡️Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani (96) admitted to AIIMS, Delhi due to age-related health concerns.
➡️Chapter on Emergency to be part of school curriculum in Madhya Pradesh: MP CM Mohan Yadav.
➡️Girl narrowly escapes lightning strike while making reel on rooftop in Bihar.
➡️Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ releases today.
➡️Sensex breaches 79,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new lifetime high. Sensex declines 149.41 points to 78,524.84 after hitting new all-time high in early trade; Nifty dips 47.45 points to 23,821.35.
➡️Rupee rises 8 paise to 83.49 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️South Africa (60/1) beat Afghanistan (56/10) by 9 wickets to reach the T20I World Cup Final. India will take on England in the second semis tonight.
➡️N. Korea successfully conducted multiple warhead missile capability test.
