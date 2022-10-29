Posing as ‘Fired Twitter Employees’, Pranksters fool Mainstream Media

TNI Bureau: Some pranksters on Friday fooled media outlets as news of the layoffs of Twitter’s former employees circulated online. During Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, some pranksters attempted to seek attention.

According to sources, two pranksters dressed as laid-off Twitter employees and carried cardboard boxes outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Skepticism quickly spread on social media. One of the pranksters introduced himself as “Rahul Ligma,” a reference to a popular internet meme, and spoke to reporters while holding a copy of Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming.” The other introduced himself as “Daniel Johnson.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Outside Twitter’s office, the pranksters spoke with prominent US media outlets. According to Bloomberg, Twitter’s internal slack channels “lit up with suspicion” that it was a hoax. While the Verge confirmed that the duo were not ex-Twitter employees and had perpetrated a hoax.

Elon Musk responded to the prankster incident with a witty tweet saying “Ligma Johnson had it coming.”

Musk added, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”

Notably, Twitter fired four executives on October 28, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde. “The bird is free,” billionaire Musk tweeted after completing Twitter’s $44 billion takeover.